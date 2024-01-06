SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston Police officers searching for suspect in shooting

Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Jimtown Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Jimtown Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to spokesperson Harve Jacobs.(Live 5)
By Samuel Yaw and Saige Petski
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a suspect they say is connected to a shooting Friday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Jimtown Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

When officers arrived, they found a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say they are still searching for the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
North Charleston Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting that left...
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Tanikeol Hawkins, 25, is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery that happened over...
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to armed robbery after West Ashley crash
Asher Dibernardo, son of Anthony Dibernardo, the owner of Swig and Swine, was skateboarding in...
22-year-old recovering after skateboarding accident leaves him in coma

Latest News

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during an interview in his office in Columbia.
SC atty. gen. wants U.S. Supreme Court hear case on Trump ballot removal
Gov. Henry McMaster announced details of his executive budget Friday at the South Carolina...
McMaster announces SC executive budget in Columbia
Under existing law, veterans receive the tax cut only if they are issued a 100% disability...
Proposed bill would ease taxes for disabled veterans
VIDEO: McMaster announces SC executive budget in Columbia