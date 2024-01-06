North Charleston Police officers searching for suspect in shooting
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a suspect they say is connected to a shooting Friday night.
Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Jimtown Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to spokesperson Harve Jacobs.
When officers arrived, they found a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officials say they are still searching for the suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.