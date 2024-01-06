Sunshine returns today ahead of a strong system early next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure is moving away from our area this afternoon, which is why we saw heavy rain this morning. It will be very mild this afternoon with more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. Dry weather is expected tonight through Monday before our next storm system heads in our direction.

A strong cold front will approach our area on Tuesday. In fact, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued ahead of this system for likely impacts to travel and daily activities. Look for moderate to heavy rain later in the day with windy conditions. Winds could gust up to 50 mph at times and rainfall totals around 1-3″ can be expected. With the stronger wind in place higher up in the atmosphere, strong to severe storms are possible. An isolated tornado is possible as well. Highs for the day will be near 70 degrees.

The system will move out of the area Tuesday night, and we will dry out on Wednesday with more sunshine. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s. Another system will approach our area later in the week, bringing with it the potential for more rain and wind.

TODAY: Drying Out. Some PM Sun. Breezy. High 70. Low 46.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62. Low 39.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 59. Low 49.

TUESDAY: Rain & Storms. Windy. High 72. Low 44.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Windy. High 55, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 58, Low 44.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.