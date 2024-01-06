SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has northbound lanes of Septima P. Clark Parkway closed...
FIRST ALERT: Northbound lanes on Crosstown closed after tractor-trailer hits trees
Tanikeol Hawkins, 25, is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery that happened over...
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to armed robbery after West Ashley crash
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Jimtown Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
North Charleston Police officers searching for suspect in shooting
The Live 5 Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday because of the...
FIRST ALERT: Wet, windy, possibly stormy conditions expected Tuesday

Latest News

Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.
Charleston Fire Department responds to commercial structure fire
An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on March 7
The Charleston Fire Department announced that big improvements are being implemented on Johns...
Charleston Fire Department announces addition to improve service on Johns Island