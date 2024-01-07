SC Lottery
Charles scores 22 as Louisiana defeats Coastal Carolina 85-77

Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Joe Charles scored 22 points as Louisiana beat Coastal Carolina 85-77 on Saturday night.

Charles also contributed 14 rebounds, three steals, and five blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Hosana Kitenge added 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Kentrell Garnett shot 3 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2) were led by Kylan Blackmon, who posted 17 points. Jon Sanders added 15 points and five assists for Coastal Carolina. In addition, John Ojiako had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

