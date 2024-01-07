SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston defeats Stony Brook 93-87

Reyne Smith had 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 93-87 win over Stony Brook on Saturday night.
Reyne Smith had 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 93-87 win over Stony Brook on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 93-87 win over Stony Brook on Saturday night.

Smith shot 6 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Cougars (11-4, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Kobe Rodgers scored 19 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Ante Brzovic shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Cougars.

The Seawolves (8-7, 1-1) were led by Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Stony Brook also got 21 points from Aaron Clarke. Keenan Fitzmorris also had 16 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Charleston (SC) hosts Elon and Stony Brook squares off against Towson on the road.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under existing law, veterans receive the tax cut only if they are issued a 100% disability...
Proposed bill would ease taxes for disabled veterans
A Hollywood couple is repairing physical and emotional wounds after a New Year’s Day assault...
Couple healing after downtown Charleston New Year’s Day assault
On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in...
Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.
Charleston Fire Department responds to commercial structure fire
Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Jimtown Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
North Charleston Police officers searching for suspect in shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Samford def. The Citadel, 80-64
Michael Christmas scored 15 points as Longwood beat Charleston Southern 77-56 on Saturday night.
Christmas scores 15, Longwood beats Charleston Southern 77-56
Meechie Johnson helps South Carolina hold off Mississippi State, 68-62 in SEC opener
The Citadel Basketball
Achor scores 19 points, Samford defeats The Citadel 80-64