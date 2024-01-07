SC Lottery
Christmas scores 15, Longwood beats Charleston Southern 77-56

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michael Christmas scored 15 points as Longwood beat Charleston Southern 77-56 on Saturday night.

Christmas shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South Conference). Szymon Zapala added 13 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. D’Avian Houston was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Taje’ Kelly finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-11, 0-2). Daren Patrick added 15 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern. RJ Johnson also recorded nine points.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

