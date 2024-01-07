FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: SCDOT reporting lanes closed by I-26 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is heavily congested with two lanes closed following a crash on Interstate 26 Sunday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that a crash near the Bennett Yard overpass on I-26 East has shut down the two right lanes near exit 215 onto Dorchester Road.

Traffic is visibly backed up and crews are working to redirect drivers.

Traffic is heavily congested with two lanes closed following a crash on Interstate 26 Sunday morning. (SCDOT)

Drivers should seek out alternate routes. Those who must drive through are urged to use caution while traveling through the area, follow directions from law enforcement and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.