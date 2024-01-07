SC Lottery
GRAPHIC: Officer fatally shoots dog that ‘aggressively charged’ at him

An officer fatally shot a dog following the arrest of a shooting suspect.
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities have launched an investigation after an officer fatally shot a dog following the arrest of a shooting suspect in Ohio on Friday.

Elyria Police Department Lt. Bill Lantz says officers arrived at the home of Donte Colbert, 21, who had outstanding warrants from a shooting last year in Elyria, Ohio.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

When officers arrived, a young girl was the only one home and asked her neighbors Stephanie and Shameika Pannell to call her father, according to police.

Stephanie Pannell told WOIO that when she opened her door to hand the phone to the girl, her 1-year-old American Bully named Cocoa ran out the front door and into the yard, but stopped at the end of the driveway when Shameika Pannell called Cocoa’s name.

Stephanie Pannell says the officer who shot the dog was in the middle of the street.

“The door was cracked. The dog came running out. The dog barked one time, obviously because a dog protects its house. It stopped at the end of the driveway,” she said.

Stephanie Pannell says Shameika Pannell told police that she would get Cocoa and begged the officer not to shoot. The Pannells say the dog was not charging at the officers.

The officer allegedly shot the dog twice in the head and it died at the scene.

Elyria police issued a statement, saying in part: “The unleashed pit bull aggressively charged at an officer on the scene, prompting the officer to draw and discharge their service weapon to protect himself, other officers, and civilians in the area from the aggressive animal.”

The Pannells were ticketed by officers for having a “dog at large.”

Colbert was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Copyright 2024 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

