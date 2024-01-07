Mayor-elect showcasing diversity, highlighting local talent at inauguration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of his upcoming inauguration, Mayor-elect of the City of Charleston William Cogswell has announced the itinerary for the ceremony set to be held Monday at City Hall.

Included in the planned festivities are performances and prayers from local talents and personalities, ranging from community icons like Christal Brown Heyward, who will be singing the national anthem, to respected religious leaders, including the Very Reverend Gregory B. Wilson who serves are Vicar General, Rabbi Sholom Mimran and the Reverend DeMett Jenkins.

There are several noteworthy appearances scheduled.

The Holy City’s own Charleston Symphany Orchestra’s brass musicians will be performing the musical prelude.

Cogswell’s predecessor, current City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, is scheduled to call the ceremony to order.

The Charleston Police and Fire Departments will be combining their color guards for the presentation of colors.

Chief Municipal Court Judge Thomas P. Morrison will be swearing Cogswell in before he gives his inaugural address, after which Morrison will swear in six newly elected City Council members.

Lowcountry Voices, the multicultural choral performing arts organization known for its efforts in diversity and focus on African American music, is also set to perform. The choir, directed by Nathan Nelson, is a 501(c)(3) performing arts organization. They have performed at other major events in Charleston, including at the City of Charleston’s 2020 concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, where they performed the very song they will sing at Cogswell’s inauguration, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

Deja Knight McMillan, director of communications and member of Cogswell’s executive team, shared that these performances will, “add a touch of local flavor, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry that defines Charleston,” and that the variety of religious leaders from different belief systems and denominations will pray together, “invoking blessings upon the city and symbolizing the diversity of faith traditions within the community.”

A reception at Washington Square will follow the inauguration.