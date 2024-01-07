SC Lottery
Nighttime lane closures scheduled for Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project

Drivers can expect to see lane closures and construction crews on busy West Ashley roadways throughout the week.(MGN)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers can expect to see lane closures and construction crews on busy West Ashley roadways throughout the week.

Lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway will begin Monday at 7:00 p.m. for traffic signal installation work, Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow says.

The construction work is part of the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project, according to Barlow. The goal of the project is to relieve traffic congestion and improve bike and pedestrian access throughout the project corridor.

Operations will take place in all travel lanes and select turn lanes along Glenn McConnell Parkway from Mary Ader Avenue/West Wildcat Boulevard to Essex Farms Drive, Barlow says.

They say construction is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Drivers should expect traffic control signs, message boards, reduced speed limits and brief stoppages. Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the construction area.

