South Carolina woman celebrates turning 106
NINETY SIX, S.C. (WCSC) - A member of the North Charleston Police Department is celebrating a woman in his life after she reached a major milestone with another trip around the sun.
Many people know and recognize the name of NCPD Public Information Officer and Live 5 News veteran Harve Jacobs, but few know of his grandmother-in-law, Virginia Timmerman of Ninety Six, South Carolina over in Greenwood County.
On Saturday, Jan. 6 of 2024, she celebrated her 106th birthday.
Jacobs and his wife, Gina Jacobs, have been celebrating a life that has been long and well lived, along with the rest of Timmerman’s family.
They shared this statement regarding this momentous occasion:
Timmerman was born on a Sunday in 1918 and has lived through and seen history as it has been made.
She has seen wars start and end, watched technology and the world around her evolve; and all the while she has grown in her wisdom and love, surrounded by the people who care about her the most.
Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.