South Carolina woman celebrates turning 106

A member of the North Charleston Police Department is celebrating a woman in his life after she reached a major milestone with another trip around the sun.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NINETY SIX, S.C. (WCSC) - A member of the North Charleston Police Department is celebrating a woman in his life after she reached a major milestone with another trip around the sun.

Many people know and recognize the name of NCPD Public Information Officer and Live 5 News veteran Harve Jacobs, but few know of his grandmother-in-law, Virginia Timmerman of Ninety Six, South Carolina over in Greenwood County.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 of 2024, she celebrated her 106th birthday.

Jacobs and his wife, Gina Jacobs, have been celebrating a life that has been long and well lived, along with the rest of Timmerman’s family.

They shared this statement regarding this momentous occasion:

Timmerman was born on a Sunday in 1918 and has lived through and seen history as it has been made.

She has seen wars start and end, watched technology and the world around her evolve; and all the while she has grown in her wisdom and love, surrounded by the people who care about her the most.

From left to right, Gina Jacobs with her grandmother, 106-year-old Virginia Timmerman
Virginia Timmerman's 106th Birthday
