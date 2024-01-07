SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under existing law, veterans receive the tax cut only if they are issued a 100% disability...
Proposed bill would ease taxes for disabled veterans
A Hollywood couple is repairing physical and emotional wounds after a New Year’s Day assault...
Couple healing after downtown Charleston New Year’s Day assault
On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in...
Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.
Charleston Fire Department responds to commercial structure fire
Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Jimtown Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
North Charleston Police officers searching for suspect in shooting

Latest News

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
Marking three years after the Jan. 6 attacks, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Myrtle...
Vice President Harris visits S.C., addresses Capitol attacks 3 years later
The Charleston Fire Department announced that big improvements are being implemented on Johns...
Charleston Fire Department announces addition to improve service on Johns Island
Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.
Charleston Fire Department responds to commercial structure fire