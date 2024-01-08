SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, heavy rain, gusty winds possible Tuesday!

Everything from blizzard conditions to tornadoes are possible with this storm over the next 48...
Everything from blizzard conditions to tornadoes are possible with this storm over the next 48 hours.(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system will develop today across the Great Plains and race to the northeast into the Great Lakes tomorrow. Everything from blizzard conditions to tornadoes are possible with this storm over the next 48 hours.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 58.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely. Windy. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely. High 67.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 56.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

