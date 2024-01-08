Lead-tainted applesauce found in more than a dozen S.C. stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said applesauce pouches that were recalled due to high levels of lead were found on shelves of more than a dozen stores - months after the recall was issued.

In November, the Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches intended for children.

When the recall was announced, DHEC notified more than 20,000 food retailers in the state requesting they remove the products from the shelves and also informed the S.C. Department of Agriculture (SCDA).

SCDA found that a Dollar Tree distribution center sent 157 cases of the WanaBana pouches to stores after the recall.

DHEC’s Rapid Response Team visited more than 130 Dollar Tree stores to track down the recalled products. They found recalled pouches in at least 14 Dollar Tree stores.

FOX Carolina is working to confirm which stores were associated with the findings.

Three children in the Palmetto State have been tested and found to have abnormal blood lead levels. In one of the cases, DHEC was able to test the product, which had more than 1,100 times the standard level of lead.

If you believe you or your children may have consumed recalled products, contact your doctor about getting a blood test for lead. Lead exposure often has no symptoms and can only be confirmed through a blood test.

If you have questions, call DHEC’s toll-free lead line at 866-4NO-LEAD (866-466-5323).

“The quick response by staff and our cooperation with the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have helped protect South Carolinians from this particular lead source,” said Sandra Craig, Food and Lead Risk Assessments Division Director. “If you are concerned about a potential lead exposure, please discuss the matter with your health care provider to see if a blood lead test is right for you or your family member. Young children, pregnant women and nursing mothers may be most at risk.”

