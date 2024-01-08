THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, colleges change plans ahead of Tuesday storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School campuses across the Lowcountry are moving to e-learning days as the threat of severe weather moves through the state Tuesday.

Orangeburg County School District - Students will have an e-learning day on Tuesday. All afterschool programs and athletics are canceled. All schools and district buildings will be closed. The district will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday because of the risk of fallen power lines and trees.

Georgetown County - Georgetown County School District schools will be closed Tuesday. All school activities, including athletic events and practices, are canceled. The district said they decided to close because they are returning from winter break and want to ensure students have needed devices. An e-learning day has been scheduled for Feb. 20.

Williamsburg County - Students in the Williamsburg County School District will have an e-learning day Tuesday. All extracurricular activities have also been canceled for Tuesday.

Beaufort County School District - The district will operate as an e-learning day on Tuesday. Afterschool activities and athletics are canceled. District buildings will be closed.

Charleston County School District - The district will move to e-learning and remote work Tuesday. School and district buildings will be closed. Extracurricular activities and after-school programs are canceled.

Trident Technical College - Trident Technical College classes and services will move to a virtual format on Tuesday, and all campuses will be closed. Online and scheduled online meeting classes will proceed as scheduled. Students in in-person classes scheduled to meet on Tuesday should check D2L for instructions from their instructors. Campuses will reopen and the college will resume normal operations on Wednesday.

Charleston Southern University - CSU will close its campus and shift all classes on Tuesday to online learning. Students scheduled to attend in-person classes should log into Blackboard for further instruction. Though all on-campus, in-person events are canceled, dining services will remain available for residents. With the exception of essential personnel and the dining hall, all offices and buildings will be closed on Tuesday. Employees should discuss remote work options with their supervisor.

Charleston School of Law - The Law School building (including the Law Library) will be closed on Tuesday and all classes will be held by Zoom. All events are canceled, although organizers have the discretion to hold them via Zoom instead. Students should utilize the Zoom links for the classrooms that they would ordinarily be in.

First Baptist School of Charleston - First Baptist School of Charleston (both downtown and James Island campuses) will observe an E-Learning Day on Tuesday. Both campuses will be closed.

Berkeley County Offices - All Berkeley County Offices and Facilities will be closed on Tuesday. This will include the Berkeley Animal Center, Cypress Gardens, the Berkeley County Courthouse, all Berkeley County Library branches, the Berkeley County Landfill and Convenience Centers. The Berkeley County Magistrate Court will hold one session of bond court on Tuesday at 9 a.m. All offices will reopen on Wednesday and follow normal business hours.

Bluffton Satellite Voter Registration Office - The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County’s satellite office in Bluggton will be closed on Tuesday because of the weather threat.

Charleston County Offices - Charleston County Government offices, the Judicial Center and Courthouses, Convenience Centers, and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Tuesday. There will be no curbside recycling collections on Tuesday. If Tuesday is your normal recycling day, you will be serviced on Saturday. Curbside collections remain normal on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Residents should not place bins curbside on Tuesday because of expected high winds. The County Council meeting and public hearings scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bond Court hearings will be held at 10 a.m., but afternoon and evening sessions are canceled.

Charleston County Public Library - All Charleston County Public Library branches and offices will be closed on Tuesday. Branches plan to reopen as regularly scheduled on Wednesday. Book drops and automated material returns will also be closed during this time. Patrons are asked to not leave items outside of the book drops. As a reminder, patrons may still access our digital resources during the closures by visiting ccpl.org

North Charleston City Offices - All North Charleston city government offices will close Tuesday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day. Homes scheduled for collection on Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday and so forth for the remainder of the week.