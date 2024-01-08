Lowcountry school districts moving to e-learning day Tuesday for weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry are moving to e-learning days as the threat of severe weather moves through the state Tuesday.

Districts moving to e-learning:

Williamsburg County - Students in the Williamsburg County School District will have an e-learning day Tuesday. All extracurricular activities have also been canceled for Tuesday.

Dorchester School District Two - Dorchester School District Two will move to an e-learning day Tuesday. All school buildings will be closed. All extracurricular and afterschool programs are canceled. The district has set up a technology help line for students at 843-695-4340. It’s also available at - Dorchester School District Two will move to an e-learning day Tuesday. All school buildings will be closed. All extracurricular and afterschool programs are canceled. The district has set up a technology help line for students at 843-695-4340. It’s also available at this link

Charleston County School District - The district will move to e-learning and remote work Tuesday. School and district buildings will be closed. Extracurricular activities and afterschool programs are canceled.

Berkeley County School District - Students will learn from home and complete e-learning assignments Tuesday. Schools and offices will be closed Tuesday.

Districts that are closed:

Georgetown County - Georgetown County School District schools will be closed Tuesday. All school activities, including athletic events and practices, are canceled. The district said they decided to close because they are returning from winter break and want to ensure students have needed devices. An e-learning day has been scheduled for Feb. 20.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says a strong storm system will move through the area beginning Tuesday morning.

Wind speeds will increase throughout the day. The forecast has prompted a high wind watch along the coast with the potential for wind gusts up to 60 mph and a wind advisory has been issued for inland counties with the possibility of gusts up to 50 mph.

The system also brings an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms and the potential for a few tornadoes across the Carolinas.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.