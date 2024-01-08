Mayor Cogswell inauguration to take place downtown, several road closures planned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The inauguration ceremony for Charleston Mayor-elect William Cogswell will be held Monday at Charleston City Hall.

Cogswell is a former South Carolina state representative, and he is now set to become the city of Charleston’s 35th mayor. Cogswell defeated incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg in the runoff election in November when he secured over 50% of the vote. Cogswell is only the third mayor since 1976.

Tecklenburg had been Charleston’s mayor for the last eight years - having won two runoff elections. Before that, Joseph P. Riley Jr. held the position for 39 years.

Cogswell said he is eager to get started. When asked how he felt about becoming mayor, he said “Really just excitement - really ready to get in there. [We] put together a good team; the transition’s been pretty smooth. I have had a lot of help. The current administration has been very gracious, as have the council members I have met with. So, [we are] ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

At Monday’s inauguration, new Charleston City Council members will also be sworn into office. The event is open to the public.

“I think when you are mayor of a city and you’re the chief executive, it’s your duty and responsibility to represent everybody even if they didn’t vote for you,” Cogswell said. I believe in that very strongly, so we want to be welcoming to any and everybody that wants to come and partake in this,”

If interested in attending the event, you are encouraged to arrive at least 20-30 minutes early to secure a seat.

City of Charleston Police say several roads will be closed ahead of the inauguration. Broad Street between Meeting and Church will close at 9 a.m. and reopen at 3 p.m. Meeting Steet between Queen and Tradd, as well as Broad Street between King and Meeting will be closed from 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., according to officers.

The inauguration will take place at noon at City Hall and will be followed by a reception in Washington Square from 1-2 p.m. Officials with Cogswell’s team say they expect the inauguration to last about 45 minutes.

