Online auction scheduled for Moselle, Murdaugh family’s former estate

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Murdaugh family’s Lowcountry hunting lodge is now scheduled for an online auction in February.

Moselle, the estate where the Murdaugh family was the night Maggie and Paul were killed in 2021, along with 1,700 acres of hunting land initially sold for $3.9 million in 2023. The house and 21 acres were listed for sale again in October by the Crosby Land Company.

The initial asking price was $1.9 million.

However, Crosby Land Company is now working with J.P. King Auction Company to sell the estate “at or above $1,100,00.”

An online auction for Moselle is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

