President Biden set to speak directly to Lowcountry voters about election stakes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - President Joe Biden wants Americans to know what he believes is at stake in this year’s presidential election.

The president will speak at Mother Emanuel AME in a push to highlight what the campaign calls the high stakes of the upcoming election.

Biden is expected to address topics, such as white supremacy and political violence.

Campaign officials say Mother Emanuel embodies the stakes for the nation now.

“Whether it is white supremacists descending on the historic American city of Charlottesville, the assault on our nation’s capital on January 6 or a white supremacist murdering churchgoers at Mother Emanuel nearly nine years ago,” his campaign states. “Americans are worried about the rise in political violence and determined to stand against it.”

Monday’s visit will mark the president’s 4th return to the Palmetto State.

Charleston Republican Party Chairman Andrew Boucher said there are several questions he would like answered during the president’s visit.

“I hope he comes and tries to explain how there’re 6 million illegal border crossings since he got elected,” Boucher said. “Hope he comes and tries to explain how the average mortgage payment on a medium-income home has doubled since he got elected. I think he has a lot to answer for.”

Lowcountry Conservative Club Chairman Maurice Washington has other expectations and hopes for the president’s visit.

“I hope his message is one of civility. It’s one of unity, Washington said. “A message that will unite the country. We’re in a bad place right now, as opposed to more rhetoric of the division.”

Charleston Democratic Party Chairman Sam Skardon also shared his hopes about Monday’s visit.

“In 2020, Jim Clyburn’s endorsement was huge for President Biden and propelled him to huge victory here and then the Democratic nomination,” Skardon said. “We hope to keep that position for years to come. So, seeing strong engagement, seeing lots of enthusiasm for this visit, and for this primary is all a part of that.”

The administration shared why they believe the president chose Mother Emanuel as the location for the event.

Biden wants Americans to grasp the extraordinary stakes of this year’s presidential election, as he sees them. As part of that effort, he’s revisiting some of the nation’s worst traumas to highlight what can happen when hate is allowed to fester.

The historic church was the site of a racist mass shooting in 2015 in which nine Black churchgoers were shot to death during Bible study. The event comes after a blunt speech by the Democratic president on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, in which he excoriated former President Donald Trump for “glorifying” rather than condemning political violence.

“Mother Emmanuel has a very rich history, but unfortunately, it also has a tragic history of mixing the progress of our nation with unfortunately violence of our nation,” Skardon said. “And so that is, unfortunately, a reality of this campaign.”

It was June 17, 2015, when a 21-year-old white man walked into the church and, intending to ignite a race war, shot and killed nine Black parishioners and wounded one more. Biden was vice president when he attended the memorial service in Charleston, where President Barack Obama famously sang “Amazing Grace.”

Biden’s aides and allies say that episode was among the critical moments when the nation’s political divide started to sharpen and crack. Though Trump, the current Republican presidential front-runner, was not in office at the time and has called the shooting “horrible,” Biden is seeking to tie Trump’s current rhetoric to such violence.

It’s a grim way to kick off a presidential campaign, particularly for a man known for his unfailing optimism and belief that American achievements are limitless. But his campaign advisers and aides say it’s necessary to lay out the stakes in unequivocal terms, particularly after a few years without the cultural saturation of Trump’s words and actions. And it’s an effort to set up the contrast they hope will be paramount to voters in 2024.

“It sounds like he’s trying to come up with a campaign message that was cooked up in a James Carville focus group somewhere to try to get people distracted from his failures on policy and the failures that have affected every single American,” Boucher said.

Biden is expected to talk at 12:30 p.m.

“If he revisits the politics of division, I think he’s going to miss a golden opportunity, a wonderful opportunity once again to unite the country”, Washington said.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said this year’s election “will determine the fate of American democracy, our freedoms, and whether this country will stand up against hate and vitriol embodied by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans,” a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“Few places embody these stakes like Mother Emanuel AME – a church that has witnessed the horrors of hate-fueled political violence and a church that has spoken to the conscience of this nation and shown us the path forward after moments of division and despair,” Clyburn said in a statement.

In his Jan. 6 anniversary speech, Biden told people in his audience that Trump doesn’t care about their future. “Trump is now promising a full-scale campaign of ‘revenge’ and ‘retribution’ — his words — for some years to come,” Biden said. “They were his words, not mine. He went on to say he would be a dictator on Day One.”

Biden has repeatedly suggested that democracy itself is on the ballot this year, asking whether it is still “America’s sacred cause.”

Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss to Biden and three other felony cases, argues that Biden and other top Democrats are themselves seeking to undermine democracy by using the legal system to thwart the campaign of Biden’s chief rival.

South Carolina is the first official Democratic nominating contest where Biden is looking to flex his political muscle this year, and it’s where his turnaround in 2020 began on his way to the White House.

Biden is expected to meet with the families of the victims of the church shooting, and it’s in these moments when his aides believe he’s most effective.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.