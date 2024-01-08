President Biden set to speak directly to Lowcountry voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden on Monday will visit Charleston to talk directly to voters.

The president will speak at Mother Emanuel AME in a push to highlight what the campaign calls the high stakes of the upcoming election.

Biden is expected to address topics, such as white supremacy and political violence.

Campaign officials say Mother Emanuel embodies the stakes for the nation now.

His campaign states “Whether it is white supremacists descending on the historic American city of Charlottesville, the assault on our nation’s capital on January 6 or a white supremacist murdering churchgoers at Mother Emanuel nearly nine years ago,” Americans are worried about the rise in political violence and determined to stand against it.”

Monday’s visit will mark the president’s 4th return to the Palmetto State.

Charleston Republican Party Chairman Andrew Boucher said there are several questions he would like answered during the president’s visit.

“I hope he comes and tries to explain how there’re 6 million illegal border crossings since he got elected,” Boucher said. “Hope he comes and tries to explain how the average mortgage payment on a medium-income home has doubled since he got elected. I think he has a lot to answer for.”

Lowcountry Conservative Club Chairman Maurice Washington has other expectations and hopes for the president’s visit.

“I hope his message is one of civility. It’s one of unity, Washington said. “A message that will unite the country. We’re in a bad place right now, as opposed to more rhetoric of the division.”

Charleston Democratic Party Chairman Sam Skardon also shared his hopes about Monday’s visit.

“In 2020, Jim Clyburn’s endorsement was huge for President Biden and propelled him to huge victory here and then the Democratic nomination,” Skardon said. “We hope to keep that position for years to come. So, seeing strong engagement, seeing lots of enthusiasm for this visit, and for this primary is all a part of that.”

City leaders shared why they believe the President chose Mother Emanuel as the location for the event.

The historic church was the site of a racist mass shooting in 2015.

“Mother Emmanuel has a very rich history, but unfortunately, it also has a tragic history of mixing the progress of our nation with unfortunately violence of our nation,” Skardon said. “And so that is, unfortunately, a reality of this campaign.”

“It sounds like he’s trying to come up with a campaign message that was cooked up in a James Carville focus group somewhere to try to get people distracted from his failures on policy and the failures that have affected every single American,” Boucher said.

Biden is expected to talk at 12:30 p.m.

“If he revisits the politics of division, I think he’s going to miss a golden opportunity, a wonderful opportunity once again to unite the country”, Washington said.

Biden is expected to be joined by survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting, clergy and interfaith leaders and Rep. Jim Clyburn.

