Recall: Kielbasa sausage may contain pieces of bone

Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A Wisconsin company is recalling its turkey kielbasa after reports that bone fragments were found in the sausages.

Consumer complaints to Salm Partners, LLC, of Denmark, Wisconsin, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service prompted the recall, the agency said.

So far, one person reported a minor oral injury from eating the sausage, the USDA reported.

The affected ready-to-eat sausages were produced Oct. 27 and Oct. 30. and are in 13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages labeled “Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa,” with P-32009 and use-by dates of April 24 and April 27, 2024, printed on the packages.

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place where they were purchased.

Anyone concerned about a possible illness or injury associated with these products should contact their healthcare provider.

For more information, consumers can contact Keith Lindsey, president and CEO of Salm Partners, LLC, at 920-863-5559 ext. 1346.

