Road closures around Charleston begin ahead of Pres. Biden visit, inauguration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Road closures around the Charleston peninsula have started ahead of a presidential visit and a mayoral inauguration.

Charleston Police announced just before 10 a.m. that Broad Street is closed between Meeting Street and Church Street for Mayor-elect William Cogswell’s inauguration.

The ceremony is scheduled for noon Monday.

Police also announced that Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street and all of Henrietta Street are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic for the pending arrival of President Joe Biden.

Biden is set to deliver remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

For those planning to travel by air Monday, Charleston International Airport is recommending arriving early.

More road closures are expected ahead of both events Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

