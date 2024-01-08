SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Road closures around Charleston begin ahead of Pres. Biden visit, inauguration

President Joe Biden on Monday will visit Charleston to talk directly to voters.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Road closures around the Charleston peninsula have started ahead of a presidential visit and a mayoral inauguration.

Charleston Police announced just before 10 a.m. that Broad Street is closed between Meeting Street and Church Street for Mayor-elect William Cogswell’s inauguration.

The ceremony is scheduled for noon Monday.

Police also announced that Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street and all of Henrietta Street are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic for the pending arrival of President Joe Biden.

Biden is set to deliver remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

For those planning to travel by air Monday, Charleston International Airport is recommending arriving early.

More road closures are expected ahead of both events Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is heavily congested with two lanes closed following a crash on Interstate 26 Sunday...
SCDOT: I-26 crash that closed lanes now clear
Under existing law, veterans receive the tax cut only if they are issued a 100% disability...
Proposed bill would ease taxes for disabled veterans
Jerrime Washington
Funeral held for 14-year-old boy shot and killed inside home
Aaliyah McClain
UPDATE: Multiple arrests expected after missing SC teen found
On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in...
Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

A homicide suspect who escaped from a northwestern Pennsylvania prison last year and was on...
Homicide suspect sentenced to 25-plus years to 50-plus years in escape, kidnapping of elderly couple
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of...
President Biden set to speak directly to Lowcountry voters about election stakes
The inauguration ceremony for Charleston Mayor-elect William Cogswell will be held Monday at...
Mayor Cogswell inauguration to take place downtown, several road closures planned
The inauguration ceremony for Charleston Mayor-elect William Cogswell will be held Monday at...
VIDEO: Mayor Cogswell inauguration to take place downtown, several road closures planned