SC, national average gas prices fall amid 'sluggish' demand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina gas prices saw a 10.1-cent drop over the past week amid what experts are calling “sluggish gasoline demand.”

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said the lower demand and increased inventories could result in a national average below $3 per gallon.

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” De Haan said. “With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further. In addition, refinery issues in California have also eased, which will soon cause prices to decline in California, Nevada and Arizona, providing momentum for a possible run at a $2.99 national average.”

Gas prices in South Carolina are already under the $3 per gallon mark, sitting at $2.82 per gallon as of Monday morning.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 2 cents lower than a month ago and 16.2 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gasoline in the state as of Monday morning was priced at $2.47 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.98 per gallon, a difference of $1.51 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas Monday morning was at a station in Charleston selling gas for $2.61 per gallon.

Nationally the average price of gasoline fell 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.03 per gallon. The national average is down 12.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

De Haan said the dip in price now could lead to sharper rise in the spring.

“The better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February,” De Haan said.

The national average for diesel fell 5.6 cents over the past week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

