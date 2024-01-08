Stingrays fall to Swamp Rabbits, 4-1, on Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 4-1 decision to the South Division-leading Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Kameron Kielly scored for the Rays, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Kielly opened the scoring for the Rays 7:50 into the opening period. Kielly skated the puck into the Swamp Rabbits zone and unleashed a wrist shot from the high slot to give the Rays a 1-0 lead.

The Swamp Rabbits tied the game 16 seconds later. Colton Young rushed the puck up the left-wing side and fed a pass cross-ice to Ben Freeman, who knocked in his seventh goal of the season. Seventeen seconds later, Brett Kemp extended the Swamp Rabbits lead. Kemp collected the puck behind the Stingray net and shoved a wraparound past Bjorklund for his fifth goal of the season.

Nikita Pavlychev made it 3-1 Swamp Rabbits when he tipped in a power play goal 11:46 into the opening period. There was no scoring in the second period, and the Stingrays outshot Greenville 8-6 in the middle frame.

Carter Souch made it 4-1 14:06 into the third period when he streaked up the left side and buried a shot past the glove of Bjorklund.

The Stingrays are back in action for a 7 pm tilt in Jacksonville against the Icemen this Friday.

