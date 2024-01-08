SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays fall to Swamp Rabbits, 4-1, on Sunday

The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 4-1 decision to the South Division-leading Greenville...
The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 4-1 decision to the South Division-leading Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Kameron Kielly scored for the Rays, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 21 of 25 shots.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 4-1 decision to the South Division-leading Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Kameron Kielly scored for the Rays, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Kielly opened the scoring for the Rays 7:50 into the opening period. Kielly skated the puck into the Swamp Rabbits zone and unleashed a wrist shot from the high slot to give the Rays a 1-0 lead.

The Swamp Rabbits tied the game 16 seconds later. Colton Young rushed the puck up the left-wing side and fed a pass cross-ice to Ben Freeman, who knocked in his seventh goal of the season. Seventeen seconds later, Brett Kemp extended the Swamp Rabbits lead. Kemp collected the puck behind the Stingray net and shoved a wraparound past Bjorklund for his fifth goal of the season.

Nikita Pavlychev made it 3-1 Swamp Rabbits when he tipped in a power play goal 11:46 into the opening period. There was no scoring in the second period, and the Stingrays outshot Greenville 8-6 in the middle frame.

Carter Souch made it 4-1 14:06 into the third period when he streaked up the left side and buried a shot past the glove of Bjorklund.

The Stingrays are back in action for a 7 pm tilt in Jacksonville against the Icemen this Friday.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under existing law, veterans receive the tax cut only if they are issued a 100% disability...
Proposed bill would ease taxes for disabled veterans
A Hollywood couple is repairing physical and emotional wounds after a New Year’s Day assault...
Couple healing after downtown Charleston New Year’s Day assault
On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in...
Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.
Commercial structure fire now believed to be intentional
Traffic is heavily congested with two lanes closed following a crash on Interstate 26 Sunday...
SCDOT: I-26 crash that closed lanes now clear

Latest News

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao, right, steals the ball from Mississippi State guard...
Hall’s timely 3s lead No. 1 South Carolina women to 85-66 win over Mississippi State
Carolina lost 9-0 on Sunday, bringing an end to one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
Panthers lose finale, end one of franchise’s worst-ever seasons in loss to Bucs
Coastal Carolina basketball
Charles scores 22 as Louisiana defeats Coastal Carolina 85-77
Norfolk State wins 79-72 over South Carolina State