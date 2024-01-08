SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers: 1 killed, 7 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that left one...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that left one person dead and multiple others injured.(SCHP)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Highway 301 near Highway 176. A 2007 Saturn Sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 301 when it collided with a 2022 Kia Sedan that was traveling eastbound on Highway 176.

They say the driver and five passengers of the Saturn Sedan were taken to a hospital, where one passenger died from their injuries. The driver and passenger of the Kia Sedan were both taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under existing law, veterans receive the tax cut only if they are issued a 100% disability...
Proposed bill would ease taxes for disabled veterans
A Hollywood couple is repairing physical and emotional wounds after a New Year’s Day assault...
Couple healing after downtown Charleston New Year’s Day assault
On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in...
Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.
Commercial structure fire now believed to be intentional
Traffic is heavily congested with two lanes closed following a crash on Interstate 26 Sunday...
SCDOT: I-26 crash that closed lanes now clear

Latest News

Drivers can expect to see lane closures and construction crews on busy West Ashley roadways...
Nighttime lane closures scheduled for Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project
Traffic is heavily congested with two lanes closed following a crash on Interstate 26 Sunday...
SCDOT: I-26 crash that closed lanes now clear
On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in...
Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Traffic is congested on Interstate 526 following a collision near the Don Holt Bridge.
Don Holt Bridge area crash now clear