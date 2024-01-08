Troopers: 1 killed, 7 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Highway 301 near Highway 176. A 2007 Saturn Sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 301 when it collided with a 2022 Kia Sedan that was traveling eastbound on Highway 176.

They say the driver and five passengers of the Saturn Sedan were taken to a hospital, where one passenger died from their injuries. The driver and passenger of the Kia Sedan were both taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

