SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of plagiarism regarding her 2010 doctoral dissertation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wife of a billionaire Harvard critic allegedly plagiarized parts of a dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to a report from Business Insider that could not be verified, former MIT faculty member Neri Oxman plagiarized multiple paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation.

Thursday, Oxman responded to the report on social media platform X.

In a statement, she acknowledged that there were four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation in which she correctly cited her sources.

However, Oxman goes on to say she “did not place the subject language in quotation marks, and apologize for the errors.”

Oxman is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Ackman has become the most outspoken critic on a series of plagiarism accusations against Harvards’ former president Claudine Gay.

In response to the report, Ackman defended his wife, saying in part “what makes her human is that she makes mistakes and apologizes.”

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under existing law, veterans receive the tax cut only if they are issued a 100% disability...
Proposed bill would ease taxes for disabled veterans
A Hollywood couple is repairing physical and emotional wounds after a New Year’s Day assault...
Couple healing after downtown Charleston New Year’s Day assault
On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in...
Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.
Commercial structure fire now believed to be intentional
Traffic is heavily congested with two lanes closed following a crash on Interstate 26 Sunday...
SCDOT: I-26 crash that closed lanes now clear

Latest News

President Biden is expected to visit Mother Emmanuel AME Church on Monday during a campaign stop.
The significance of President Biden’s stop in Charleston
The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Ohio teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the...
Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The Pentagon adds new details about Austin’s secretive hospital stay and the delay in telling Biden