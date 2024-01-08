Williamsburg County schools moving to e-learning day Tuesday for weather

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Williamsburg County School District will have an e-learning day Tuesday.

The move comes as the threat of severe weather moves through the area.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority,” the district said in a release.

All extracurricular activities have also been canceled for Tuesday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says a strong storm system will move through the area beginning Tuesday morning.

Wind speeds will increase throughout the day. The forecast has prompted a high wind watch along the coast with the potential for wind gusts up to 60 mph and a wind advisory has been issued for inland counties with the possibility of gusts up to 50 mph.

The system also brings an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms and the potential for a few tornadoes across the Carolinas.

