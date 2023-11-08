Affordable Hauling Of Charleston

We’re proudly locally owned and operated. Charleston’s #1 Junk Removal. Our customers appreciate our ability to do it all: clean up, clear out, prepare property for rental/sale… or to just haul away some plain old junk.

In 1993, the owner of Affordable Hauling started a small property maintenance business in the Charleston area with a little Toyota and Nissan truck, both of which were indestructible and lasted many years as the business grew.

During this time, customers started requesting more truck-related and property maintenance services, which required bigger trucks, other equipment and more employees.

30 Years Later, Affordable Hauling has evolved into a ONE STOP SHOP offering most truck-related and property maintenance services under one roof. We have the tools and expertise to haul any junk, to clear up a demolition job, and for quality site work.

We work with everyone… from a homeowner wanting to clear away junk on the backyard, or clean out rooms in their home….. to construction companies, property management companies, storage companies and more!

Our commercial and residential customers appreciate our ability to do it all: to clean up, clear out, prepare property for rental/sale… or to just haul away some plain old junk.

BIG? small?

ONE CALL DOES IT ALL

‘Whatever It Takes”

We’re proudly locally owned and operated.

Website: https://affordablehaulingcharleston.net

Phone: (843) 412-2926

Hours: Monday - Friday: 8AM-5PM