ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will hold traffic safety checkpoints over the holiday weekend to help prevent drunken driving.

An increased presence of law enforcement officers in the area is already underway and will continue through New Year’s Day, Lt. Rick Carson said. Officers will be conducting numerous DUI checkpoints.

“The Sheriff’s Office is conducting these checkpoints in response to collisions, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement,” Carson said. “The driver will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints (when applicable) and any other violations that may be visible to the deputy.”

Traffic safety checkpoints are scheduled from Saturday through Monday at the following locations:

Highway 17A near Central Avenue, Summerville

Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road, Ridgeville

Highway 61 near Highway 27, Ridgeville

Parlor Drive near Ballentine Drive, Summerville

Deputies ask drivers to be patient and use caution when they see blue lights and law enforcement on the road.

Deputies also urge anyone who plans to drink over the weekend to have a designated driver or use a ride-hailing app to make sure they get home safely.