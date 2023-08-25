Eugene’s Marble & Granite

(843) 573-9351

https://granite-marble-tops.com/

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri: 9:00AM - 4:00PM

Sat: 10:00AM - 2:00PM

Sun: Closed

What We Do:

In 1996, the artist at heart, Eugene Konikov started his business, Eugene’s Marble & Granite, after being inspired by the beauty of the natural stone. As an accomplished painter, Eugene took his skills and applied them to cutting and installing stone, such as marble and granite.

Eugene’s Marble and Granite offers a wide selection of stone material, tile, and cabinetry. Our workers are experts in the field and do everything it takes to create a beautiful renovation experience for our customers! We do both residential and commercial work all over Charleston.

We are always keeping up with the latest technologies and trends in the interior design and stone world. We love our customers and it is our mission to not only renovate their homes or business, but to change their mood and lift their spirits! Today, Eugene’s Marble and Granite is known as one of the best countertop fabricators in all of Charleston.

This eventually expanded, and today, Eugene also offers quartz and quartzite. Eugene’s Marble & Granite is now known as one of the best places to get countertops in Charleston.