Planet Green Tree Services

We are not just interested in providing a service, we want to build a relationship

We show up on TIME,

Do the job RIGHT,

& offer a FAIR PRICE!

(843) 300-9476

1005 Trident St

Hanahan, SC 29410

planetgreentreeservice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Saturday: 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

With 33 years of experience, Planet Green, specializes in commercial and residential services. With our state of the art equipment, we are able to handle trees of any size.

Planet Green is a Tree Service firm serving both residential and commercial properties in the Charleston, SC metro (Summerville, Knightsville, North Charleston, Hanahan, Isle of Palms, Mt. Pleasant, Goose Creek, James Island, Johns Island, Moncks Corner, Awendaw, Ravenel, Downtown, Folly Beach, Sullivans Island and West Ashley).

We Offer 24 Hour Emergency Service and Discounts to Military and Civil Service Workers.

Let us help you with your Tree needs. Contact us today!

We Do Everything!