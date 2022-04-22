CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from the Midlands received a quarter million dollar payout from a lawsuit, after tripping on a sidewalk.

Kathryn W. McElveen of Sumter County sued several Lowcountry-area government agencies after a lawsuit states she tripped and fell on a sidewalk on Daniel Island. According to the lawsuit, there were uneven bricks on the sidewalk, and she suffered permanent physical harm.

On April 8, 2017, McElveen and family members were walking on a public sidewalk in the area of 200 River Landing Drive Condominiums on Daniel Island. The suit states that she tripped and fell due to uneven bricks, located near the middle of the sidewalk.

In 2019 on behalf of McElveen, the Yarborough Applegate Law Firm of Charleston sued the City of Charleston, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Berkeley County and the River Landing Drive Condominium Association.

McElveen received a payout of $252,000.

The lawsuit states the responsible agencies either knew, or should have known that the uneven bricks posed a hazard.

