Cantey Foundation Specialist

How to fix a basement water leak?

Cantey Foundation Specialists has multiple waterproofing options that can be installed to keep water out of your basement. A French drain system, for instance, collects water that seeps into your basement from the wall and redirects it to the sump pump in the home. We offer all of that and more. The first step to permanently safe guarding your family home is to give Cantey Foundation Specialists for a FREE inspection and estimate.

How to fix a leak in a basement wall?

If you have a crack in your basement wall that needs to be fixed Cantey Foundation Specialists will come to the rescue. We will find options to completely seal off cracks on your wall, while accommodating the movement of your home and walls over time. We also have options if the crack in your wall is because of a structural issue. Call now for your FREE inspection and estimate.

How to install insulation in crawl space?

Your crawl space is a huge source of energy loss - and therefore higher heating and cooling bills. This problem usually occurs because it’s difficult to insulate the rim joist with traditional insulation methods. Our insulation to ensures complete coverage of every nook and cranny without danger of further mold growth.

How to level an existing concrete floor?

Uneven concrete slabs happen when washed out or poorly compacted soil occurs below the concrete. If the concrete slabs are too thin and brittle, removal and replacement is necessary, but in most cases, there can be a better solution.

Mudjacking is a common solution used but this can be messy and creates many large holes in the concrete and it’s heavy which puts more weight on the soil below and often makes the problem worse.

Instead, Caney Foundation Specialists uses PolyLEVEL. PolyLEVEL requires fewer holes in the concrete. High-density polymers are injected under the slab. After the void is filled, the polyurethane expands which creates a precise lift and stabilization of the slab. The polyurethane is lightweight, has a high-capacity lifting strength, can be driven on in only 15 minutes, and it won’t break down or deteriorate underground.

How to repair uneven concrete driveway?

Uneven concrete sidewalks and driveways happen when washed out or poorly compacted soil occurs below the concrete. If the concrete slabs are too thin and brittle, removal and replacement is necessary, but in most cases, there’s a can be a better solution. Mudjacking is a common solution used but this can be messy, creates many large holes in the concrete and it’s heavy which puts more weight on the soil below and often makes the problem worse. Instead, Caney Foundation Specialists uses PolyLEVEL. PolyLEVEL requires fewer holes in the concrete. High-density polymers are injected under the slab. After the void is filled, the polyurethane expands which creates a precise lift and stabilization of the slab. The polyurethane is lightweight, has a high-capacity lifting strength, can be driven on in only 15 minutes, and it won’t break down or deteriorate underground.

What can you do to fix uneven floors?

Sagging floors are a sign that something might be wrong with your home. If you have a crawl space under your home then chances are this might be the main cause of your slanted floors. Excess moisture can damage the boards and beams underneath your floor, which can cause them to sink. Cantey Foundation Specialists installs waterproof and vapor proof CleanSpace liners and the effective SmartJack system to re-stabilize the beams are two solutions that will make sure your floors are stable.