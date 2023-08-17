ProLift Garage Doors of Charleston

An industry-leading garage door company throughout Charleston and surrounding areas.

https://www.proliftdoors.com/charleston/

ProLift Garage Doors is an industry-leading garage door company specializing in garage door repair and replacement throughout the Charleston area.

Our team of highly-trained technicians have the experience and expertise necessary to meet all of your garage door installation and service needs. We also specialize in garage door parts and accessories. If you need a new opener for your garage door, we can install one for you. No matter what type of garage door you require, we can help! We are committed to offering quality service and support that will help to ensure your garage door is safe and reliable. It’s no surprise that our garage door company is trusted by homeowners, property managers, and business owners alike. Our team of customer-focused and results-oriented professionals are always available to offer you quality products and industry-leading service. We are committed to exceeding your expectations.

Our Mission

The ProLift Garage Doors team provides high-quality service and support, and we ensure the garage doors we install at your home or business are safe and most importantly, reliable. Homeowners, business owners and manufacturers all trust us to install and service their overhead doors throughout the country. Adding a beautiful overhead door brings curb appeal and security to any home or business. When you choose ProLift Garage Doors, you can trust that we will provide the highest quality products with professional, industry-leading support.

What are you waiting for?

Give us a call at (843) 308-2049 or schedule a service with us today!

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Friday: 8:00AM-5:00PM

Sat: Closed

Sun: Closed 24/7 Emergency Services