Later this year, weather features will be removed from our news app so we can provide the best- possible weather coverage in our dedicated weather app. Please download our Live 5 First Alert Weather App now.




The free Live 5 First Alert Weather App gives you the power to track storms where you are. It features 10-day, daily and hourly forecasts, severe weather alerts, live streaming video, interactive radar, the highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available and detailed forecasts from the Live 5 WCSC Weather Team. You can also save locations to quickly find current weather information and forecasts.



WCSC Live 5 Weather App Icon

The Live 5 First Alert Weather App includes:

  • Access to station content specifically for our mobile users
  • 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
  • High resolution satellite cloud imagery
  • Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
  • Current weather updated multiple times per hour
  • Ability to add and save your favorite locations
  • Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
  • A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
  • Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
  • Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service