Beacon Pointe Expands Arizona Presence with Latest Acquisition in Scottsdale, AZ

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") multiplied its presence in the state of Arizona with its seventh acquisition in 2021, adding $430M Stonegate Capital Advisors ("Stonegate") to its growing Scottsdale footprint.

Stonegate joins Beacon Pointe as a second office to one of Beacon Pointe's previous RIA acquisitions, merging with Beacon Pointe's existing Scottsdale office while maintaining a second brick-and-mortar location in the southern area of the Scottsdale region. As the sole owner of Stonegate, Jameson Van Houten joins the existing team of Partners and Managing Directors in the Arizona office as its sixth partner. Combined, the two offices have over $2.1 Billion in AUM, building further scale in a key market. This office will coordinate with Beacon Pointe's existing Scottsdale presence to best serve client needs in the Phoenix Valley and throughout the Southwest.

"Our very first M&A deal was with Bruce Meyer over a decade ago creating our original Arizona office," shares Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe Advisors. "This office is now a success model of multiple acquisitions integrating partners that are great culture fits, and we'll continue to look for more of these merger and acquisition opportunities in other regional markets across the country."

Founding Stonegate in 2002, Jameson Van Houten has built an impressive organic wealth advisory business and cultivated deep roots in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. Stonegate's experienced and knowledgeable team has focused on serving niche clientele across numerous states by specializing in business planning, estate, tax and asset protection planning. Van Houten looked to merge with a larger firm to expand Stonegate's service offerings to clients and provide additional growth opportunities to his existing employees.

"Since our inception, we have always been focused on providing our clients with unparalleled service and expertise," said Jameson Van Houten, Chief Executive Officer of Stonegate Capital Advisors. "Our partnership with Beacon Pointe allows us to bring in unique resources that enable us to evolve alongside our clients and meet the expectations of the increasingly dynamic and tech-focused world in which we live. We truly feel that through our partnership, we are elevating our services to the next level and going above and beyond what our clients have grown to expect from us."

Jameson Van Houten, CFP® has nearly twenty years of experience in the financial services industry and discovered his passion for investing at the early age of 16. Jameson graduated summa cum laude from the Barrett Honors College of Arizona State University, where he was awarded 'Most Outstanding Graduating Senior and Valedictorian' from W.P. Carey School of Business and holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation. Jameson is an active member in the local Scottsdale community, past Governing Board member of Make-A-Wish Arizona and is an Esteemed Member with Gift for Life, a non-profit dedicated to helping provide life-saving heart surgeries for children. Most recently, Jameson was appointed by the Mayor of Paradise Valley to serve as Chairman of the Board for the Paradise Valley Public Safety Retirement Plan.

Alongside Jameson, additional members will be joining Beacon Pointe including Sean Mahoney, Liam Powell, Todd Ruble, Joshua Lustbader and Patricia Lundquist.

"Jameson and his team are bringing their high energy to our amazingly talented and vibrant team in Arizona," says Chief Executive Officer, Shannon Eusey. "We are thrilled to partner with Jameson and his team, they share Beacon Pointe's commitment to providing clients with a personalized and comprehensive approach to wealth management."

The Stonegate acquisition closed on September 30, 2021; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Including the Stonegate acquisition, Beacon Pointe has acquired approximately $8 billion in AUM through its acquisitions.

About Beacon Pointe:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is a multi-billion-dollar registered investment adviser headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and strong commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including being recognized by Bloomberg, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, Barron's and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit: www.beaconpointe.com.

