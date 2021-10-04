Gearing up for Clinical Trials, BioGenCell Appoints David Raab and Nissim Darvish to Board

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGenCell, an Israel-based pioneering clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to using a patient's own blood to help alleviate microvascular diseases, is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Raab as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors and Nissim Darvish, MD, PhD, as an active Director. Mr. Raab has 35 years in strategic/management consulting and executive management, with extensive experience in the U.S. healthcare industry. Dr. Darvish is a veteran of the life science industry, with experience in medical technology development, corporate leadership and investment management. Most recently he was Senior Managing Director of Orbimed Israel.

"BioGenCell is poised to enter Phase II clinical trials in Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI)—preventing amputation of legs of critically ill diabetes and other patients. I am honored to have been asked to serve as chairman and assist in BioGenCell's development during this pivotal period," said Mr. Raab. Dr. Darvish adds, "BioGenCell's initial clinical data suggest that it can prevent leg amputation due to CLI and all that that implies. I am looking forward advancing this unique treatment to the benefit of the CLI patients." As BioGenCell CEO Dr. Yael Porat explains, "BioGenCell's breakthrough platform has yielded positive outcomes in several people, even after years of damage and other treatments have failed. Our platform provides safe and efficient production of personalized cell therapy from the patient's own blood, enabling physicians to treat patients in as little as a day to regenerate blood flow to damaged tissue."

BioGenCell is located at and has a strategic partnership with Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Israel. BioGenCell offers a patient- and clinician-centered platform that takes a standard blood draw in an outpatient setting with no need for pre-treatment, anaesthesia, or hospitalization. Its patented, 24-hour process is rapid, biologically efficient, and employs a common/unified algorithm to create personalized medicine. Treatment requires only a single injection session in an outpatient setting and appears to have long-lasting effect.

