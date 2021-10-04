Pizza Inn Signs NIL Deal with Lincoln Pare

JONESBORO, Ark., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn announced today it has kicked off a partnership with Arkansas State second year running back, Lincoln Pare. Pare will work with the beloved Pizza Inn brand on and off the field through autograph sessions at local restaurants, curated social media content and creation of a special discount code for use by his local community.

"We are excited to partner with Lincoln Pare and the Arkansas State Red Wolves family. Pizza and college football go hand in hand and as America's Hometown Pizza Place, we couldn't wait to get involved in our college towns," says Pizza Inn's Senior Marketing Director, Chaz Black.

Pizza Inn's Jonesboro location, located at 1208 S Caraway Rd, will host two autograph signings with Pare in the coming weeks. Details will be announced at a later date for those interested in meeting Pare in-person and enjoying a few slices at Pizza Inn.

"Pizza Inn has been a part of this community for 47 years and we love Red Wolves Football here in Jonesboro," says Jonesboro Franchisee, Greg Clairday. "Lincoln is a dynamic player, and we are thrilled to be a part of his journey at Arkansas State."

To celebrate Pare's partnership, Pizza Inn has launched the discount code "Lincoln22" for 22% off all online orders from now through January 2022. The code is only valid for online orders through Pizza Inn's Jonesboro, AR locations at 1208 S Caraway Rd and 358 Southwest Dr.

Pizza Inn is looking to create a network of ambassadors through partnership with collegiate athletes across a variety of sports and college towns. The brand is recognized nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. Pizza Inn recently launched its new House Pan Pizza made with fresh, never frozen pizza dough and topped with 100% real whole milk mozzarella cheese and also successfully rolled out unlimited stuff crust on the buffet earlier this summer.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

