Veteran US Army Ranger Vincent Vargas Joins The North Group as Chief Growth Officer

MILFORD, Mich., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Group (TNG), a top-tier private security and risk management company, announced today the appointment of former US Army Ranger and current entrepreneur, actor, writer, and producer, Vincent Vargas. In this role, Vargas will facilitate growth and increase sales by leading TNG's business development, marketing, and standard operations strategy and execution.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Vargas spent his military career in the Second Battalion of the elite 75th Rangers Regiment, serving three combat deployments during his tenure. After four years of active-duty service, Vargas joined the US Army Reserves, where he continues his service. In 2009, he became a Federal Agent with the Department of Homeland Security – serving extensively on the US border – and also served as a Medic with the Special Operations Group. Today, you may recognize him as 'Gilly' on the #1 cable tv series "Mayans MC" on FX.

"TNG is proud to continue our legacy of hiring highly-experienced veterans such as Vince," said Steven Hernandez, CEO of The North Group. "He proved himself to be an asset even before he came on board when he developed a highly-robust security protocol – while on location/at a movie shoot in Mexico – that we have since implemented and expanded upon to create one of the most intensive, well-rounded protective protocols in existence. Having him as a member of our team only serves to further solidify our arsenal of highly-intelligent risk management professionals who are, quite simply, the best in the business."

Vargas added, "Since filming in Mexico, I have been closely observing security and the different mindsets in Hollywood. I felt there was a need for someone to be able to provide a more well-rounded approach to safety mitigation and risk management, which leads me to where I am today. I am excited to be working with TNG to help them solidify and create a standard operating system for risk mitigation in high-profile scenarios like Hollywood. I hope that we can bring comfort to production companies and that high-profile individuals can get the comfort they deserve in their personal and professional lives."

Headquartered in southeast Michigan, TNG offers custom security and risk mitigation solutions at both the individual and organizational levels. While most security companies service only one need, TNG manages complex projects with global teams of highly specialized individuals. TNG service offerings include:

Protective Services: Executive protection, workplace security, security drivers, residential security, venue/event security, global crisis management, asset transport, protective surveillance, tactical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM)

Analyst Services: Due diligence, travel assessments, country briefs, secure travel planning

Cybersecurity Services: System analysis and penetration testing, social media monitoring, cursory digital footprint validation, concentrated monitoring, digital forensics

Crisis Mitigation: Threat assessments, red teaming, business continuity planning, emergency preparedness planning and training

Special Projects: Security system integration, crisis response, drone detection, electronic tracking, aviation support, specialized vehicle support

TNG operates worldwide with US management and offices in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Texas, Utah, and California. To learn more about The North Group, or to schedule a free consultation, visit tngdefense.com.

About The North Group (TNG)

The North Group is an intelligence-driven, security and global risk management firm headquartered in southeast Michigan. TNG offers elite-level protective and intelligence services, complete with crisis mitigation, strategic analysis, cybersecurity, special projects and custom security resources to both corporate and individual clients. Their team consists of first-class field experts with highly-specialized military, law enforcement, private security and intelligence agency backgrounds. TNG operates worldwide, with US management offices in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Texas, Utah, and California. To learn more about The North Group, or to schedule a free consultation, visit tngdefense.com

