Adrian Grenier Announced As Speaker At CoinGeek Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrian Grenier, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and star of Netflix's Clickbait and HBO's Entourage. Along with panellists from TAAL, nChain and MNP, Adrian will be discussing How to Achieve Green Bitcoin: Energy Consumption & Environmental Sustainability which explores why there is such a focus on Bitcoin energy consumption versus other industries in the tech sector.

Adrian Grenier for CoinGeek Conference 2021 - Picture: Tim Carrafa

"I am really interested in continuing to learn as much as I can about the utility of blockchain, improving my understanding of the benefits and opportunities, as well as how that balances against the environmental impact. I am looking forward to increasing my understanding of BSV, its ability to scale and of blockchain, at the CoinGeek Conference." – Adrian Grenier

BSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics; data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size, recently breaking all records by mining a 2GB block.

The conference is hosted by Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the global industry organization which backs BSV Blockchain and Bitcoin SV and is one of the world's leading Bitcoin advocates.

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS – WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

Day 1 – Tuesday Oct 5th

HACKATHON FINALIST PRESENTATIONS:

Judges - Donny Deutsch , TV Personality, Host of CNBC's The Big Idea, Former CEO and Chairman of Deutsch Inc . ; Dr Craig Wright, Chief Scientist, nChain; Paul Rajchgod , Managing Director, Private Equity, Ayre Ventures; Steve Shadders , CTO, nChain

"Blockchain technology has huge potential to continue to transform the business landscape and create new business models that have never existed before. I'm looking forward to serving on the BSV Hackathon Finalist Judging panel at this year's CoinGeek Conference and evaluating not only what revolutionary projects can be built utilizing the technology, but their saleability, their scalability, and greater potential to disrupt industries." – Donny Deutsch , Former CEO and Chairman of Deutsch. Inc.

Peer-to-peer applications - not just payments, but any type of application that involves direct interaction between participants on the Bitcoin network. Entrants were tasked with leveraging the recently released Presentations from the BSV Hackathon finalists, who will be judged in 'Shark Tank' style on their ideas. The theme of the Hackathon is- not just payments, but any type of application that involves direct interaction between participants on the Bitcoin network. Entrants were tasked with leveraging the recently released SPV Channels service as part of their application to facilitate communication across the network, as well as interacting with the Bitcoin network directly via the Merchant API (mAPI)

Following the presentations, the judges will participate in a panel discussion on How to Build Real Value with Blockchain Projects

The audience vote will count as the 5th Judges vote and viewers are encourages to vote on the blockchain at Omniscape Omniscape Google Play Omniscape Apple

KEYNOTE ADDRESS - THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY BUILDING ON ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE PAST

Featuring Scott Stornetta and Stuart Haber . Recognized as the creators of blockchain technology – and even cited in the footnotes of the original Bitcoin Whitepaper – Stuart and Scott are a powerful addition to CoinGeek's 'Future of Technology' panel where they will be joined by renowned Cryptographer Ian Grigg. This panel will take place on Day 1 of the Conference at 5.10pm EST .

NFT CHARITY AUCTION

Live for the duration of the entire conference featuring celebrity NFTs and a Franck Muller limited edition "The Nakamoto" watch, with event proceeds going to American Heart Association. The auction details can be found at FabriikX.com

Day 2 – Wednesday Oct 6th

THE NEW WORLD OF NFTS

The second day has a significant focus on NFTs, featuring new NFT platform launches and discussion with Professional Fighters League Mixed Martial Artist Rory MacDonald on The New World of NFTs

Also, on the panel are: Francesco Morello from Bullish Art; Shawn Ryan of SmartLedger and Victor Tang from NiftyCo

HOW TO ACHIEVE GREEN BITCOIN: ENERGY CONSUMPTION & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

The environmental impacts of blockchain comes under the spotlight where experts will debate cryptocurrency mining energy use and costs. We'll hear from UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador. Co-Founder of Lonely Whale & DuContra, Adrien Grenier ; Dave Perrill CEO, Compute North mining facility and Dr. Dhirendra Shukla President & Chair, Gray Wolf Analytics Inc. as they discuss the value of blockchain and ways in which cryptocurrency mining can be perceived more eco-friendly.

Partners and Senior Consultants at MNP Consulting Firm will present their findings on a Blockchain Energy Consumption research project.

The day will be closed off with a keynote speech by bestselling author and economist George Guilder.

Day 3 – Thursday Oct 7th

Real use cases of BSV form the focus of the final day of the conference which features speeches and panels about business applications running on BSV. These include:

BETTER SUPPLY CHAIN & SUSTAINABILITY

The panel on supply chain features Brian Choi , CEO of The Food Institute and Stephanie Benedetto CEO & Co-Founder, Queen of Raw who will discuss how blockchain can be utilised in a sustainable supply chain

INVESTIGATING CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ON THE BLOCKCHAIN

Delving into this challenging topic will be Richard G. Reinhardt Special Agent, IRS Criminal Investigation and members from Blockchain Intelligence Group, BlockTrace and Merkle Science.

GOVERNMENT & PUBLIC SECTOR APPLICATIONS ON BLOCKCHAIN

Jimmy Ngyuen will be joined by Saeed Mohammed Ali Alhebsi of UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Muhammad Salman Anjum , Head of BSV Hub - Middle East & South Asia and Chief Mate, InvoiceMate; Mohammed Ibrahim Jega , Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, Domineum Blockchain Solutions Ltd and Ahmed Yousif , Middle East Lead, BSV Blockchain for Government Initiative & Co-Founder, Black Stone Data Solutions

BITCOIN & BLOCKCHAIN – CAN REAL VALUE COME FROM REAL UTILITY?

The event will close with the final keynote panel discussing where real blockchain value and utility can come featuring Dr Craig Wright , Cornell Professor Eswar Prasad and George Guilder.

Before the event comes to a close the grand prize winner of the BSV Hackathon will be announced and there will be a final word from the Hackathon judges on who they chose and why. And lastly the venue for the next CoinGeek conference will be announced.

For more information on each speaker go to coingeekconference

As always the three-day CoinGeek Conference will be broadcast live to world and free to watch virtually at CoinGeekConference.com

For complementary tickets to attend in person or virtually, and for event information, please visit www.coingeekconference.com.

To learn more about BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com.

