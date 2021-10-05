MegaFood® Expands Multivitamin Product Line with Launch of 3 New Multivitamins with Immune, Energy or Stress Support†

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood®, a vitamin and supplement brand, announced today the launch of three new additions to their multivitamin line: Multivitamin for Daily Energy†, Multivitamin for Daily Immune Support†, and Multivitamin for Daily Stress Relief†. The new Multivitamins include 100% or more of the recommended daily value of 19 essential nutrients per serving and include specific ingredients with secondary benefits to support the daily needs and optimal health and wellness of adults.†

This new line of multivitamins from MegaFood addresses consumers' preferences for one convenient formula that meets multiple needs and includes secondary benefits, such as Immune, Stress and Energy support.† Each formula was expertly crafted for optimal wellness support.† They contain naturally occurring vitamin C from acerola cherry and methylated forms of folate and B12. They are formulated without iron, making them non-gender specific. Additionally, they can be taken at any time of day, even on an empty stomach. All three new multivitamins are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified glyphosate residue-free, vegetarian, gluten-free, and made without dairy and soy.

"The new multivitamins make it convenient to prioritize your health by addressing your daily nutritional needs along with key areas that could use some extra attention: immune health, energy, and stress levels," shares Erin Stokes, ND and Medical Director at MegaFood. "These multivitamins can help consumers maintain a healthy routine all year long."

MegaFood's new line of multivitamins include:

Multivitamin for Daily Immune Support † (SRP: $39.96 ) – To support and help maintain a healthy immune system, these multivitamins provide 100% recommended daily value of key nutrients, like vitamins C, D, E, selenium and zinc. † They also feature a supportive herb blend of organic astragalus root and reishi mushroom. (SRP:) – To support and help maintain a healthy immune system, these multivitamins provide 100% recommended daily value of key nutrients, like vitamins C, D, E, selenium and zinc.They also feature a supportive herb blend of organic astragalus root and reishi mushroom.

Multivitamin for Daily Energy † (SRP: $39.96 ) – These multivitamins include 100% or more recommended daily value of B vitamins to support cellular energy production † and feature a supportive herb blend of organic eleuthero root and organic maca root. (SRP:) – These multivitamins include 100% or more recommended daily value of B vitamins to support cellular energy productionand feature a supportive herb blend of organic eleuthero root and organic maca root.

Multivitamin for Daily Stress Relief † (SRP: $39.96 ) – Featuring clinically researched Sensoril ® Ashwagandha Root & Leaf Extract, alongside L-Theanine, these multivitamins support a healthy stress response. † (SRP:) – Featuring clinically researched SensorilAshwagandha Root & Leaf Extract, alongside L-Theanine, these multivitamins support a healthy stress response.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood exists to grow a healthier world and believes in the power of plants to make people & the planet happier & healthier. MegaFood expertly crafts supplements that pair key vitamins & minerals with real food, and partners with farmers who share a commitment to nutrient-dense food and soil health through regenerative agriculture. Obsessed with quality, MegaFood offers 9 product certifications, like Non-GMO Project Verified and certified glyphosate residue free. As a B Corporation, the company believes in doing things the right way to sow a strong foundation of health that helps people thrive. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram & Facebook.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

