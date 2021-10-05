Paragon Casino Resort And Betfred Sports Launch Sports Betting In Louisiana State-of-the-art Sportsbook, the first of its kind in Louisiana, is open to gaming enthusiasts at 3 p.m. CST tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 6

MARKSVILLE, La., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Casino Resort is proud to announce a partnership with Betfred Sports, bringing sports betting to the top rated gaming destination in Central Louisiana – with betting now open to the public. Betfred Sports, a sports betting operator currently available in select U.S. states, is expanding to Louisiana with its latest location through the addition of a Las Vegas-style sportsbook at The Draft Room at Paragon Casino Resort – the first of its kind in the market. Paragon and Betfred invite sports and gaming enthusiasts to come place their first bets starting at 3 p.m. CST tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 6.

"Our partnership with Betfred Sports marks a new chapter for Paragon – which has always been a source of pride for Marksville and the people of Louisiana," General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort, Marshall Sampson, Sr., said. "With this new partnership, I hope visitors from across the region will have the chance to experience it for themselves. Together, we are offering a first-class sports betting platform and venue that will make Paragon Casino Resort the place to bet and watch games in Louisiana."

Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Louisiana is an exciting opportunity for Betfred Sports to continue its expansion in the U.S. after successful launches in Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania. We look forward to utilizing our 50 years of bookmaking experience with our fantastic partner, Paragon Casino Resort, to bring the best sports betting experience to bettors in the state."

Betfred Sports will operate a traditional sportsbook in The Draft Room – Paragon's newest amenity – comprised of traditional theater seating, a custom video wall, betting counters and kiosks. The Draft Room's restaurant and bar offers fan favorite foods, cold draught beers, and multiple seating options sure to please any sports fan including 112 TVs surrounded by table and bar seating, plus three VIP fan caves for private gatherings. With this many options, sports fans won't miss a minute of the action.

Louisiana is the home of almost 5 million people, 2 major league teams, and plenty of sports fans ready to get in on the action. The Draft Room offers full-service betting, so both locals and out-of-state travelers can wager on their favorite teams from across the country.

"As a native Louisianan and Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, I am thrilled to help usher in sports betting to our state," said Chairman Marshall Pierite. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe owns Paragon Casino Resort. "This partnership with Betfred Sports promises continued success for Paragon as we continue our mission to provide a first-class gaming destination and vacation experience to our neighbors and guests coming to Central Louisiana."

Paragon Casino Resort is inviting sports fans from both Louisiana and across the region to visit Marksville, LA and place their bets at the world-class facility. Paragon Casino Resort offers a 64,000-square-foot gaming floor, 1,000 Las Vegas-style slot machines and 500 hotel rooms for out of town guests. When fans come to place their bets, they have the opportunity to visit all of Paragon Casino Resort's other incredible amenities including an award-winning golf course, day spa, shopping plaza and the area's only cinema.

About Paragon Casino Resort

Since opening its doors in 1994, The Paragon Casino Resort has strived to become the most entertaining gaming destination in the South.

The facilities features an impressive lineup of luxury amenities and attractions, including over 1,000 slot machines and over 35 tables on a 64,000-square-foot gaming floor; hotel with more than 500 rooms; full-service spa and salon; 18-hole golf course with a fully stocked pro-shop and grillroom; indoor tropical pool; a soaring bayou themed atrium complete with a live alligator habitat; a three-screen cinema; restaurants; bars; full-service top rated RV resort; Kids Quest child care activity center; Cyber Quest arcade and over 75,000 square feet of meeting space including an expansive showroom hosting concerts and conventions. Over the years, the Paragon facilities have made a significant economic impact on central Louisiana. Currently, the Paragon employs over 700 associates. To learn more about how to participate in sports betting at the casino resort and to experience the rest of Paragon's amenities, visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To book a stay at the Paragon Resort or learn more, call (318) 253-1946 or 1-800-946-1946.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Louisiana with Nevada, Washington, Virginia and Arizona coming soon pending regulatory approval.

