Pittsburgh to Host Inaugural Eradicate Hate Global Summit Unprecedented global conference aimed at stemming the expansion of hate-fueled extremism

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Eradicate Hate Global Summit will kick off in Pittsburgh, PA on October 18, 2021. It grew out of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. In October 2018, a heavily armed gunman massacred worshipers from three different congregations at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue.

The Summit will discuss and actively work toward effective strategies to globally eradicate violent acts spawned by hate. The agenda illustrates both the magnitude of our vision and the fact that we have amassed an unprecedented group of experts to address critical issues that form the foundation for extremist hate.

Grounded in the rule of law, the summit will bring together experts from government,

academia, law, the non-profit sector, corporations, and journalism; all converging on Pittsburgh for this first-ever event, which will be framed by a search for effective on-going solutions to global extremism.

Featured keynote speakers include:

Alejandro Mayorkas , U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Major Garrett , Chief Washington Correspondent, CBS News

Alice Wairimu Nderitu , Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, United Nations

Gary Locke , Former Governor of Washington State , Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Former U.S. Ambassador to China , Interim President, Bellevue College

JONATHAN GREENBLATT , CEO and National Director, Anti-Defamation League

A complete list of keynote speakers can be found here.



Some of the newsworthy sessions at the summit include:

The Role of Tech In the Fight Against Hate and Extremism

The Virus of Hate: COVID-19 as a Breeding Ground for Extremism

The First Amendment and The Communications Decency Act: Important Protections of Speech and Privacy or Enablers of Extremism?

Learning from Within: How the Lived Experience of Extremists Can Inform Solutions



Additional details:

WHEN: October 18-21, 2021

WHERE: The David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

