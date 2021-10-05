Waterfall Asset Management Named in Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Asset Management, LLC ("Waterfall"), an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, has been named among Inc.'s 2021 list of founder-friendly private equity and venture capital investors. Waterfall utilizes a thematic approach to investing in structured credit, loan products and private equity, and invests across multiple sectors of the specialty finance and financial technology industries. Waterfall had approximately $9.7 billion in assets under management, as of July 1, 2021.

Since its founding in 2005, Waterfall has been principled in entrepreneurship and creativity to provide capital solutions to leading financial services businesses, from the emerging innovators to the seasoned and incumbent market-share leaders.

"Our private equity team enjoys the journey of building a business in partnership with competitive and passionate management teams - we are builders at heart. It is an immense honor that the management teams of our portfolio companies have expressed their conviction in our contributions to their growth" said Gene Weil, Co-Head of Private Equity at Waterfall Asset Management.

Inc. today announced its third annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. This is a shift from previous lists—which were called the Private Equity 50 - since, for the first time, this year's list will include venture capital firms, and more than 100 firms will earn our Founder-Friendly seal of approval.

The final list recognizes 146 firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth. All 146 have a track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment.

"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.





To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: http://www.inc.com/private-equity

About Waterfall Asset Management

Based in New York and with investment activities spanning the U.S. and Europe, Waterfall is an SEC-registered investment adviser that was founded in 2005 by Tom Capasse and Jack Ross, who were early leaders of the ABS industry. Waterfall is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing in asset-based credit and private equity across the entirety of the specialty finance and securitized credit sectors. Waterfall is the external manager to Ready Capital, a multi-strategy real estate finance company and small business lender that has provided over $3 billion in capital nationwide (NYSE: RC).

