Barchart and Link Data Services Announce Partnership for Domestic Crude Oil Data

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to the global commodity industry, has announced a new distribution partnership with Link Data Services, a pioneer within the domestic and global energy markets providing reliability and transparency through price assessments, commentary, and pricing reports.

Through this new partnership, Link Data Services will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), making their physical crude oil pricing available to users through cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel , or through an API subscription. With access to Link's leading coverage of domestic crude oil prices and assessments, clients will be able to stay one step ahead of the energy market.

"We're thrilled to expand our coverage for the global energy market with these unique datasets from Link Data Services," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "The addition of Link's spot and forward pricing is a strong complement to Barchart's global futures coverage, U.S. pipeline pricing, news, and broad energy fundamental data. We believe this combination helps oil and gas clients make more informed decisions within our flagship cmdtyView analytics platform."

"The combination of Barchart's industry-leading data and analytics capabilities with Link Data Services' extensive collection of real-time and historical physical crude oil pricing provides subscribers an unparalleled tool to use in their day-to-day business activities," said Scott Nelson, Commercial Director at Link Data Services.

To learn more or to subscribe to Link Data Services pricing data, please click here .

cmdtyView Pro allows users to analyze data, make a decision, and then quickly put it into action. In addition to our newly integrated domestic crude oil data from Link Data Services, cmdtyView Pro is packed with intuitive features for commodity professionals, including advanced charting, benchmark cash prices, commodity news, analytics, Excel tools , and more.

To unlock access to Barchart's distribution through the cmdty Pricing Network, please click here .

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Link Data Services

Link Data Services provides industry participants daily forward curve valuations, market commentary, and pricing reports across a wide spectrum of the domestic and international oil industry, as well as an array of consulting services. We also partner with some of our industry's biggest names to ensure unparalleled insight into the dynamics of the U.S. physical crude market. For more information, please visit www.linkdataservice.com .

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barchart