LG SIGNATURE to Diversify Partnership with Italian Luxury Furniture Brand Molteni&C

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its partnership with Italian premium lifestyle and furniture brand Molteni&C S.P.A to let more consumers experience the premium lifestyle of LG SIGNATURE. Since this 3-year partnership commenced (October 2020), LG SIGNATURE has displayed its luxurious OLED TVs at the renowned Molteni Quality Hub Italy and Molteni&C Flagship Stores across France and North America. This year, this collaboration will operate various marketing strategies to promote premium lifestyles to an even larger audience.

Molteni&C New York Flagship Store_LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

Molteni&C Paris Flagship Store_LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

2021 Molteni&C collection catalog _LG OLED TV

Adding to its ongoing projects, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is to be showcased at the Molteni&C flagship store in Milan, Italy, along with LG's premium OLED TV. Moreover, visitors can purchase LG SIGNATURE(LG) products at the Italian lifestyle brand's flagship stores at their convenience, where they can enjoy the entire experience of buying not just a high-tech appliance, but a piece of art for their home. LG OLED TV is proudly featured in the 2021 Molteni&C collection catalog as well - introduced as one of the components of Molteni&C 505 UP series, a modular storage system created by Italian designer Nicola Gallizia. Its sophisticated, refined design aligns with and completes the sense of unity and craftsmanship that comes with exclusive modular furnishing.

LG SIGNATURE will also join Contract Atelier, a Milan luxury housing renewal project led by Molteni&C, with 8 other globally renowned architecture and home appliance brands. LG SIGNATURE's products will be displayed at a Contract Atelier showroom in Milan to be launched in November, and invites will be sent out for the LG Signature Kitchen Suite (SKS) showroom which will be host to several exciting events.

"Thanks to our strong partnerships with premium global brands such as Molteni&C, we're introducing LG SIGNATURE's exclusive designs and cutting-edge technologies to more consumers across key premium markets," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "We will continue to seek out opportunities to showcase our vision for a more luxurious lifestyle by partnering with global brands that share our core philosophy and overriding passion for perfection."

