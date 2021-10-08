Sigma Defense Appoints Matt Jones as Chief Executive Officer

PERRY, Ga., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems LLC today announced that Matt Jones has been named the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jones, who previously served as Sigma Defense's President, succeeds John Wilcox who has become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Matt Jones

Steven Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind Capital, Sigma Defense's majority shareholder, said, "We are delighted to name Matt Jones as Sigma Defense's new CEO. Since joining early this year, Matt has consistently proven himself as an effective and inspiring leader whose approach is an ideal fit with Sigma Defense's culture, and the Company has a great future under his leadership. At the same time, we are grateful for John Wilcox's many contributions in ushering Sigma Defense from the startup phase to become a major platform in its market. We are fortunate that Sigma Defense will continue to benefit from his wisdom and experience in his new role."

Mr. Jones said, "I am honored to have been selected as Sigma's next CEO. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers high-quality services and innovative solutions to our mission partners, develops the most talented professionals into leaders, and does its part to improve the communities in which we operate. We are an organization led by a purpose: to make a positive, meaningful impact on every assignment in which we're involved. My primary focus will be on enabling our leaders and people to fulfill their passion of making a difference in every one of our customers' missions."

Mr. Jones joined Sigma Defense in January 2021 after serving as President of SAP NS2 Mission for two years. Prior to that role, He was President of TMA where he led several years of successive growth before its successful sale to NS2. Mr. Jones served in various leadership positions at Boeing and Argon ST prior to Boeing's acquisition of Argon. He also served eight years in the US Navy working as a cryptologist on surface, subsurface and special projects.

About Sigma Defense Systems

Founded in 2006, Sigma Defense Systems delivers innovative engineering, system integration, program management, and logistical solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other National Intelligence agencies. Sigma is a premier provider of integrated technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and sensors. For more information, please visit www.sigdef.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems