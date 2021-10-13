Acer Unveils New Monitors and 4K Projector for Home Entertainment

Editor's Summary

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced upgrades across its projector and monitor ranges, bringing new options to gamers and home-entertainment enthusiasts. The new 4K laser projector brings high performance and high ECO efficiency to the mainstream market. Two new monitors are also available, one with a WQHD IPS[1] display for prosumers who work and play at home and another with a WQHD 300 Hz panel for gamers.

"The pandemic has changed how people are approaching work and entertainment," said Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. "People who do their work on notebook computers are investing in monitors, and more families are exploring home cinema technology. We're doing our best to respond flexibly and meet that new demand."

Acer L811 Laser Projector - Immersion With Ultra-Short-Throw Versatility

The Acer L811 is an ultra-short-throw laser projector that offers HDR10-compatible 4K resolution and 3,000 lumens of brightness for an incredible home-theater experience. Capable of offering a 120-inch projection from only 0.312 meters (1.02 feet), the device defeats space limitations, making it possible to fit a big screen into a small room. The excellent image quality is further enhanced by a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, allowing for deep blacks, while Acer LumiSense technology analyzes content on a frame-by-frame basis then dynamically adjusts brightness levels to provide the best image quality possible. Content can also be projected in 3D at 144 Hz 24P via 3D Blu-ray™[2].

The projector comes preloaded with an app market[3] that enables users to enjoy a variety of streaming services, social media platforms, and more, right out of the box—no wires necessary. Users can also wirelessly mirror content via Miracast if using Android or Windows devices, or via EShare if using iOS or Android. Low input lag, an option for 240 Hz at 1080p and two built-in 10W speakers enhanced with Acer TrueHarmony™ technology enhances the quality of video and audio, while Acer's EcoProjection technology reduces standby power consumption by up to 66% in order to extend the laser's lifespan to 30,000 hours. The projector also supports 24/7 continuous projection, providing users with dependable and high-quality projection when they need it.

With an IP6X "dust-tight" certification, the highest grade available for solid particles, the L811 is a very durable projector that offers reliable performance even in dusty or outdoor environments. From there, users can adjust keystones and each of the projection's four corners in order to easily accommodate existing mounts or wall space and suit their unique living space.

Nitro XV2 Series - Serious IPS Gaming Monitors

The Nitro XV272U KF is a 27" WQHD monitor that boasts a 300 Hz refresh rate for seriously smooth visuals. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology further enhances visual performance by varying the display's refresh rate to match that of the GPU, eliminating choppy gameplay. A low 0.5 ms (G-to-G) response time[4] further improves image quality by virtually eliminating the blur of fast moving objects on screen to enable lightning fast reactions to gameplay, while Acer Black Boost technology makes it easier to pick out details such as hidden enemies when in darker environments.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600-Certified, the monitor takes advantage of 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta E<1 color accuracy rating to make games look more lifelike. Acer's Agile-Splendor IPS panel provides high contrast and vivid colors even at wide viewing angles, while Acer Vision Care 3.0 technology brings several features that may help reduce eye strain during prolonged usage for a more comfortable viewing experience. For example, Acer LightSense detects the amount of ambient light in an environment and adjusts the display's brightness accordingly, and Acer ColorSense matches the display's color temperature to that of the surrounding environment. Additionally, the monitor is TÜV/Eyesafe certified.

The Nitro XV272U KF monitor sits on an Ergostand that allows users to find the perfect viewing angle by adjusting its tilt, height, swivel and pivot. It also includes the Acer Display Widget, a tool that allows gamers to automatically adjust color settings and choose from a range of 11 preset screen-snap configurations to simplify the process of keeping multiple windows tidy.

Acer CB273U Monitor - Professional Performance

The Acer CB273U is a 27" WQHD (2560x1440) IPS monitor that displays vivid 8-Bit colors, making it great for photo editing and design. HDR10 support allows for deeper blacks and more brilliant whites, presenting colors in Delta E<1 color accuracy. For creators who enjoy playing games on the side, AMD FreeSync makes game play smoother and decreases lag for virtually blur-free images, further enhanced by a 1 ms Visual Response Boost (VRB).

Acer's CB3 Series monitors support 178-degree wide viewing angles and feature a docking station so users can create a perfect, clutter-free workspace that only has to be set up once. The dock includes a 90W USB Type-C port which supports power delivery for notebooks, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a built-in KVM switch that makes it possible to switch between desktops and laptops without having to change monitors, keyboards or mice.

The monitor is TÜV/Eyesafe certified and includes a variety of technology to allow for the most comfortable viewing experience possible, including Acer BlueLightShield™ Pro technology, Acer Flickerless technology to eliminate screen flickering, and Acer's low-dimming[5] technology. Allowing for even further personalization, the monitor's Ergostand allows users to find the perfect viewing angle by adjusting its tilt, height, swivel and pivot.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer L811 projector (UL5630) will be available in EMEA in November at EUR 2,599; and in China in November at RMB 29,999.

The Nitro XV272U KF monitor will be available in North America in November at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in November at EUR 1,149; and in China in November at RMB 6,999.

The Acer CB273U monitor will be available in North America in November at USD 439.99; in EMEA in November at EUR 449; and in China in November at RMB 2,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

