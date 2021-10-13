Jacobs Wins Department of Defense Facilities Contract

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a contract for planning and engineering services by the U.S. Army's Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) to integrate Engineering With Nature (EWN) approaches within Department of Defense (DoD) facilities.

Under the terms of the three-year contract, Jacobs will collaborate with ERDC's EWN program leadership and their strategic partners to achieve three primary objectives: engage the DoD facilities community on nature-based solutions for resilience; develop an EWN roadmap for DoD; and create technical guides for application of nature-based solutions for DoD facilities.

"Changing climate patterns and extreme weather events can have long-term impacts to mission assurance for our military," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Tim Byers. "Integrating EWN principles into future DoD infrastructure projects results in more resilient and sustainable solutions that also deliver economic, social and environmental benefits while meeting military mission requirements."

As the top ranked global environmental consulting firm, Jacobs is leading efforts to mitigate the impacts of the climate emergency; advance the transition to a clean energy, net zero economy; optimize the complete water cycle through an integrated approach to water management (One Water); clean-up chemical contaminants and nuclear waste; restore ecosystems and reduce biodiversity loss; promote environmental justice and social equity; plan, design, build and operate resilient infrastructure that generates enduring social and environmental value; develop circular economy supply chains; and rapidly respond to natural disasters.

