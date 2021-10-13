Windward Launches Online Portal to Widen Access to AI-Powered Insights in the Maritime Industry The online portal provides personalized, on-demand services, enabling access to Windward's advanced risk insights to all maritime companies, no matter the size

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward , the Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to transform global maritime trade, announced today the launch of the Windward Online Portal . The online portal provides on-demand services for shipowners and all maritime stakeholders, including an alert system, bill of lading (BOL) verification, credit checks, and compliance certificates. The portal allows companies of all sizes to be aware of risks associated with their vessels and the vessels of potential business partners as well as any maritime business activity, enabling them to vet business opportunities and vessels quickly and efficiently.

When clearing a transaction, maritime stakeholders including shipowners, brokers, charterers, financial institutions, and insurers run numerous due diligence checks to protect against risk exposure. In an industry with limited transparency that lacks standardized processes for risk reporting, it's essential that shipowners and smaller maritime companies have access to data and actionable insights to be aware of all risks involved with their fleet, so they can ensure compliance and that they don't lose out on business opportunities. In addition, credit checks and BOL verification have become a necessity in the shipping and banking industries in order to provide real-time insights and clarity to drive business.

The Windward Online Portal provides an essential service for all stakeholders in the maritime industry, enabling access to on-demand, comprehensive risk insights catered to any company's individual needs. Shipowners can sign up for a subscription-based alert system that notifies them when a vessel in their fleet has a change in compliance status or is flagged for suspicious behavior, enabling them to actively monitor the compliance status of their vessels and take action the instant one of their vessel's risk status changes. This helps them to avoid unintended consequences such as missing out on a chartering deal.

"Innovation doesn't just come in the form of technology, but also in the form of business services and business models," said Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. "Our customers and prospects have been asking for even more data-driven services and we're proud to be launching this on-demand online service which will level the playing field for thousands of organizations. Now Windward's insights are available to any company in the maritime industry enabling them to ensure compliance and conduct business with confidence."

The Windward Online Portal offers critical services like BOL verification and credit checks to support trade finance banks and other shipping industry stakeholders. The portal goes beyond traditional data sources when analyzing red flags in trade transactions and enhances customer due diligence with referenceable credit checks and unique data to mitigate credit risk.

Shipowners and counter parties can also purchase one-off vessel compliance certificates through the portal to demonstrate to potential business partners that a vessel isn't exposed to any sanctions violations. The certificates help secure business faster through clear documentation of vessel behavior and ownership and management structures. In the coming months carbon emissions certificates will also be added to the portal.

About Windward

Windward is the leading Predictive Intelligence company fusing AI and big data to digitalize the global maritime industry, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business. For more information visit windward.ai .

